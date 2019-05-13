Supply drinking water to affected villages in Rewari district: NGT directs CGWA

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The NGT Monday directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to make arrangements for supplying drinking water in a village in Rewari district of Haryana after a plea alleged that underground water in the area was contaminated.A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore also directed the CGWA to immediately seal the borewell of an industrial unit adjoining Chirhada village in the district."We direct CGWA and HSPCB to make complete assessment of the affected areas and immediate arrangement be made for supplying drinking water to the villages at the area in question."In case industrial units are found to be responsible for contamination of groundwater and air and water pollution in the area, action may be taken against the units in accordance with law," the bench said.The NGT passed the order after taking note of a report filed by the CGWA and Central Pollution Control Board which revealed that underground water is contaminated.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Raghunath Singh alleging contaminated underground water.The plea has sought direction to authorities concerned to take appropriate action with respect to the management of the polluted state of groundwater and to provide drinking water in the affected nearby villages.It has also sought action against two industrial units in the area for extracting groundwater without permission and restoration of the damaged property or environment. PTI PKS DPB