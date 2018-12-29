Supporting LGBT and Minority Community, Phu Nhuan Jewelery Launches True Love Campaign

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ), Vietnam's largest consumer jewelry brand, in collaboration with Mirum Vietnam, launch the "True Love" campaign. This is the first and only Vietnamese jewelry brand to support the LGBT, minority and sub-cultural community. The campaign features a video telling stories of couples who challenge the presumed notion of "perfect couple" in Vietnamese society. It encourages lovers, regardless of gender, body type, or career, to celebrate their love and nspire the world. "We are thrilled to see millions of Facebook fans joining our campaign to break the 'perfect couple' stereotypes," said Phan Nguyen Hoai Anh, PNJ Group Brand Manager. "We would like our consumers to realize that the right way of being a true couple is to refute stereotypes, to not focus on looks, wealth, career or gender, but to focus on the one you love." "As Vietnam's leading jewelry maker in the wedding jewelry market, PNJ is committed to diversity and inclusion of all people," added Phan Nguyen Hoai Anh. "We're calling participation in our 'True Love' campaign, to encourage all couples everywhere not to hide their love, but celebrate it." In that spirit, PNJ works intensively with Mirum Vietnam to encourage this important message of love without limits. Love can be expressed in a wedding vow, or more subtly, in the discreet yet powerful rings that bond couples over the years. The campaign promotes the company's message of embracing diversity among Vietnamese consumers and across the world. For more information, please visit the company's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PNJ.COM.VN/ or watch the video on https://bit.ly/2QTKzNi. About Phu Nhuan Jewelry Established in 1988, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Co. is the largest consumer jewelry brand in Vietnam with more than 320 stores and the largest jewelry production based in South East Asia. It is the first Vietnamese jewelry brand to receive the JNA's Employer of the Year Award for four consecutive years since 2015. PNJ has more than 5,000 employees including hundreds of goldsmiths and a thousand-plus sales team. https://www.pnj.com.vn/ About Mirum Vietnam Mirum Vietnam is a borderless digital creative & marketing agency established in 2007. The agency believes that the online ecosystem and technology has powerful impact on both brands and our living experience. https://www.mirumagency.com/en/country/vietnam pnj@pnj.com.vn Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802800/PNJ_True_Love_Campaign.jpg PWRPWR