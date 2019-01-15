Supreme Court asks West Bengal government to allow BJP's 'Rath Yatra'

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to allow proposed public meetings and rallies of BJP under its "Ganatantra Bachao Yatra".A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked BJP's West Bengal unit to submit a revised schedule of its proposed 'Rath Yatra' with the authorities and seek necessary approvals.The bench also comprising Justices L N Rao and SK Kaul asked the West Bengal government to consider the revised schedule of BJP for 'Rath Yatra' keeping in mind the fundamental right of speech and expression under the Constitution.The bench said the apprehension of the state government of possible law and order situation cannot be called "unfounded" and BJP will have to take all possible steps to address the apprehension in reasonable manner. PTI MNL SJK ABA URD SOMSOM