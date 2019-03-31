Suprintendent, 14 invigilators booked under Gangster Act for aiding mass copying in UP board exam

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 31 (PTI) Seventeen people, including superintendent of an examination centre and 14 invigilators, have been booked under Gangster Act for allegedly aiding mass copying at an exam centre here during the Uttar Pradesh board examinations. The accused, including superintendent of the centre Yogender Pal, were arrested during a Special Task Force raid last month when the mass copying was caught during the Class 12th Physics paper. District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey said here Sunday that on the recommendation of the police, 17 people including suprintendent Yogender Pal, 14 invigilators and two others Intakhab and Asher Nafis were booked under the Gangster Act. They were booked Saturday at Bad village under Charthawal police station in the district. The alleged mass copying was caught on February 22 when the STF raided the examination centre upon a tip-off.However, no student was apprehended, police said. Officials said solved examination papers, pistol, mobile and exam guides were also recovered during the raid. A car was also seized. PTI CORR RCJRCJ