Sure results of investigations will be right:Sushant on #MeToo allegations against Mukesh Chabbra

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says the remaining portion of his film "Kizie and Manny" will be shot in December and he hopes the result of the investigations against its director Mukesh Chabbra will be "right". Chhabra, who was all set to make his directorial debut with the Hindi remake of "The Fault in our Stars", was suspended from the film over sexual harassment allegations by multiple women. The production house, Fox Star Studios, had said till the time Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations, the director remains suspended. When asked what is the update on the shooting of the film since the director is not on board currently, Sushant told reporters, "We are not shooting right now because there's a schedule that's left, which is supposed to happen in Paris for a certain number of days in December. I am shooting for another film right now, so that's the reason.""Fox is a big and a reputed studio, it's doing it's own investigation, there's another agency doing it's investigation. I am sure whatever comes out of it is right and we will stick to it," he added. Chhabra had earlier denied the "unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations" in a letter posted on his Twitter handle."It is very unfortunate that years of hard work and building is been muzzled with a series of unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations. To put it into perspective, we have a ICC committee put into the place for years and we could have appreciated if the complaint received could have been forwarded to the said committee for probe and investigation," the letter read."This is a clearly motivated piece and we deny any incident as alleged took place," it further read.Chabbra is known for working on films such as "Gangs of Wasseypur", Dangal", "Rockstar", "Shahid" and "Kai Po Che!" among others.