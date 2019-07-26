Sure that BJP will give stable, development-oriented govt under Yediyurappa in K'taka: Shah

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah on Friday congratulated B S Yediyurappa after he took oath as Karnataka chief minister, and expressed confidence that the party will run a stable, pro-farmer and development-oriented government under him. "Congrats to BS Yediyurappa, newly sworn in CM of Karnataka. I am sure under his leadership and under the guidance of PM Modi, BJP will give a stable, pro-farmer and development oriented govt in the state. I assure people of Karnataka that BJP is committed to fulfil their aspirations," Shah, also the Union home minister, tweeted. Yediyurappa was sworn in as chief minister of the state for the fourth time on Friday. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 76-year old leader at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. PTI KR KR SMNSMN