Suriya to star in Guneet Monga's maiden Tamil venture

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) South superstar Suriya will be toplining Guneet Monga's maiden Tamil production, the producer announced Tuesday.The film, titled "Soorarai Pottru", will be directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment in collaboration with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and Aalif Surti.Monga's 2018 production "Period. End of Sentence", recently bagged the Best Documentary Short Subject award at the 91st Academy Awards.She has also produced Bollywood films such as "Masaan", "The Lunchbox", "Shahid" and "Haraamkhor", among others."It's been a great year for us at Sikhya Entertainment, it started with winning an Oscar for our documentary 'Period: End of Sentence' and then a Filmfare for 'Plus Minus'."We are so thrilled to start our journey in Tamil cinema with none other than Suriya for our film 'Soorarai Pottru'. Suriya is a national icon and one of the best actors in our country," Monga said in a statement.Suriya said he is excited to team up with Kongara and Monga."It's a delight working on this project with director Sudha Kongara and with Guneet Monga, a talented young lady, who's work has been appreciated globally and won an Oscar. 'Soorarai Pottru' will bring together highly skilled people on one platform to entertain the audiences in a different level," he said.The first look of the film, which will also feature Aparna Balamurali, was released by the makers last week.