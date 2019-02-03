Surjewala asks people to defeat BJP's 'politics of division'

Mewat (Har), Feb 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Sunday urged the people of the country to rise against the "divisive politics" of the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana."The people need to unitedly rise against the divisive politics of 'phoot, jhooth and loot' (division, falsehood and loot), which has become the face and DNA of BJP governments at the Centre and in the centre," the lawmaker from Haryana's Kaithal said.Addressing a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally' at Badkali Chowk here, Surjewala called upon the people to take a pledge to end the "BJP misrule" which was promoting "divisive politics of mutual hatred on caste, region and religious lines"."The nation belongs to all of us and our fight is not against the individuals but it is against the divisive policies," he alleged. Surjewala claimed that the people were angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as they had failed to fulfil their pre-poll promises.Referring to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and recently floated Jannayak Janata Party, Surjewala claimed that both the Opposition outfits were supporting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state."How can we forget that Dushyant (JJP leader and Hisar MP), INLD MPs and MLAs voted for BJP candidate in Presidential election against Meira Kumar... and how can we forget that they have never opposed BJP and Modi," he said. PTI SUN RHL