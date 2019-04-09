Surjewala demands compensation for rain-affected farmers

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has demanded a revenue survey of the rain and hailstorm-affected areas in Haryana, and sought immediate compensation to the farmers within 15 days. Surjewala accused the ruling BJP of being insensitive to the plight of the farmers whose crops have been damaged by the recent rains and hailstorm in the state. The Congress leader claimed that even the previous compensations were still pending, saying the government, led by Chief Minister M L Khattar, was not bothered about the farmers and their plight. The Kaithal MLA said wheat, mustard and other crops were badly damaged. "The farmers have suffered losses of up to 80 per cent, but the Khattar government is not bothered about the sufferings and concerns of the poor farmers," he said in a statement. Surjewala alleged that the farmers were already reeling under the high rates of diesel, pesticides, fertilisers and various products. "The untimely rains and hailstorm that destroyed up to 80 per cent of their crops has added to their misery," Surjewala said. "Despite all this, the Khattar government has been indifferent to the farmer's plight." PTI SUNHMB