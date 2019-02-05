Surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy for militants in J-K under review: Kumar

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) The surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy for militants is under review and the Centre will be consulted before putting it in public domain, K Vijay Kumar, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor, said Tuesday. He said the government is revisiting and reviewing the policy on the advice of Governor Satya Pal Malik. "The surrender policy has already been there in various formats and the governor has advised us to have a look at the policy and put up a draft," Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a function here. Responding to a question about the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy for militants, he said once the draft is completed the governor would have a look at it and consult the Centre before putting it in public domain. "I do not want to comment whether it is a rehash or a new policy It will be looked at with all seriousness and already director general of police, home secretary, chief secretary and myself are looking at it and we will be placing it before the governor," Kumar said. Earlier, he declared open the 19th All India Police Band Competition at Gulshan Ground here. Twenty-three police teams and the Central Armed Police Forces -- consisting 1,448 members, including 32 females -- are participating in the five-day event. It is being hosted by the state police for the second time. Earlier, the state hosted the completion in Srinagar in 2002. PTI TAS AB AQSAQS