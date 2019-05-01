Surround myself with family, friends whenever I feel insecure: Emma Roberts

Los Angeles, May 1 (PTI) Actor Emma Roberts says she spends time with her family and friends whenever she is feeling "insecure".The "American Horror Story" star said her loved ones make her to feel "more confident"."For me, it's surrounding myself with good friends and my family. Like whenever I'm feeling not grounded or insecure or whatever, I think staying away from the mirror is always a good idea. "And just, like, spending good times with friends. And just doing stuff that makes you happy. For me that's, like, reading and taking a bath and kind of just being in a little cocoon and then I reemerge feeling more confident," Roberts, 28, told Entertainment Tonight. PTI SHD RBRB