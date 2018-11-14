scorecardresearch
Surveillance team seizes Rs 35 lakh in cash in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) A surveillance team of the Churu district administration in poll-bound Rajasthan has seized Rs 35 lakh in cash in two separate cases, an official said Wednesday. The team intercepted a car at a check-post under Rajgarh police station in Churu district on Tuesday night and seized Rs 30,23,400 after its occupant Nemi Chand, a resident of Bikaner, failed to cite proper reasons for carrying the cash, said Additional District Collector (ADC) Ramratan Sonkariya. The income tax department has been informed about the seizure, Sonkariya added. In another incident in the same area, Rs five lakh was seized from Pawan Kumar, a resident of Haryana, when he was travelling in a vehicle. Surveillance teams have power to seize unaccounted cash over Rs 50,000 in the poll-bound state, said ADC Sonkariya. There are 44 such teams in the Churu district, he added. Rajasthan goes to poll on December 7. PTI AG MAZ SMNSMN

