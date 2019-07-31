Survey Study of 700 Recently Married Indian Couples Reveals Unique Insights into Wedding Planning

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) WeddingWire India conducted a survey that revealed unique wedding planning tips and insights all engaged couples should know about. GURGAON, New Delhi, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeddingWire India, a website that helps couples plan and execute their perfect weddings throughout India, recently conducted a wedding planning survey of over 700 recently married couples from Delhi and Bangalore. The survey study revealed unique trends and tips that are unique to Indian weddings that couples and families planning a wedding should know about.WeddingWire India found that most couples spend between four and nine months planning their wedding, which means that after a couple gets engaged, they waste very little time planning their big day. Some families will hire wedding planners, but more and more couples are less traditional and are choosing to plan the event themselves. The survey also revealed that most couples have seven or more wedding events, including the Roka, the Tilak, and the Mehndiceremonies that are traditional throughout the country.Additionally, the survey found that all family members tend to be involved in the wedding planning process. In the past, parents and close relatives were the ultimate decision-makers, often taking off long stretches of time to plan, but that is becoming less and less common nowadays. Now the couple is often in charge of planning their own wedding. While destination weddings are becoming more popular, most couples get married in the place where they live. Venues are most often banquet halls or marriage gardens, as they have been traditionally in the past.Results of the survey indicated that more and more couples are using Whatsapp/SMS wedding invitations. In the past, invitations sent by post were the most common way to invite guests, but with the influx of technology in India, most couples are choosing to send digital invitations and create personalized wedding websites. WeddingWire India can provide tips and tricks for couples interested in sending digital wedding invitations.WeddingWire India conducted the survey to see the different ways couples in India preferred their weddings and to provide engaged couples with new tips and information they might need in order to plan their perfect day. To learn more about the survey and read the full results, please visit: https://www.weddingwire.in/wedding-tips/wedding-planning--c4643About WeddingWire India: WeddingWire India is a leading global online marketplace, connecting consumers with local wedding professionals and a suite of comprehensive tools that makes wedding planning easier. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire India helps couples find the right team of wedding professionals to personalize and plan their special day. Consumers around the world are able to read more than 4 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of over 500,000 vendors.Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio serves couples and wedding professionals across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The company has more than 900 employees and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.Visit WeddingWire India online at WeddingWire.IN and follow us on social media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. PWRPWR