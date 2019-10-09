Survey to ascertain demand for construction of houses for poor has covered 270 slums: Delhi govt

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A Delhi government survey to ascertain the demand for construction of houses for the poor has so far covered around 270 slum clusters, a statement said on Wednesday. The ongoing survey is being done under the 'Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana' which is aimed at providing 'pucca' houses for slum dwellers. According to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), there are 675 slum clusters in the city and the ongoing survey will ascertain the demand for construction of houses for the poor.The app-based digital survey is capturing information about households in slum clusters along with photographs of their personal identification certificates like Aadhaar card, Voter ID, electricity bill along with pictures of the family members."The survey has already covered 1.25 lakh households in roughly 270 slum clusters, who will be issued survey certificates by the Delhi government," the statement said.It is being undertaken by an external agency under the supervision of DUSIB officials, it said. It stores all the information on an online database along with geo coordinates, which can be accessed and verified online by the officials, they added."Delhi government will issue survey certificates to each family living in 'jhuggi' clusters which will have the location, 'jhuggi' number along with photograph of the family."This survey will help the government in estimating the demand for construction of houses for the poor in the coming years," statement quoting Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said.The government said the primary focus of the 'Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana - 2015' is to rehabilitate the slum clusters within a radius of five kilometres of the existing slum so that there is a minimum interruption in the lives of people who are rehabilitated. PTI BUN BUN TDSTDS