Survey warns of massive traffic jams due to opening of Signature Bridge

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A joint survey by multiple agencies has predicted a manifold increase in traffic on the Wazirabad Road after the opening of the Signature Bridge for public use.The survey has found that the volume of traffic will increase significantly on the main Wazirabad Road leading towards the Bhopura border, causing congestion, Arun Kampani, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Delhi Police, said."It was seen during the survey that there were back-to-back U-turns at B-Block Yamuna Vihar on the main Wazirabad Road, which will become a bottleneck due to increase in the volume of traffic, coupled with less road width, causing congestion," Kampani said in a statement.In view of this, it is suggested that the width of the central verge near back-to-back U-turns be decreased so that traffic movement is smooth at this point, he said.A spot inspection of the Wazirabad Road was carried out by the Traffic Police, the Central Road Research Institute and PWD officials on Monday."It was decided that width of carriageway going towards Gokalpur should be increased by about 6.5 metres and the carriageway going towards Khajuri Chowk should be increased by about 2.5 metres near back-to-back U-turns," he said.This engineering intervention will provide more road space for commuters going towards the Signature bridge, Kampani added. PTI VIT IJT