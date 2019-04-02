SurveySparrow raises $1.4 mn seed funding from Prime Venture Partners

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) SurveySparrow, a cloud-based customer experience platform, Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.4 million (about Rs 9.67 crore) in seed funding from Prime Venture Partners. SurveySparrow allows users to create and share mobile-first, conversational surveys. Founded in October 2017 by Shihab Muhammed and Subin Sebastian, SurveySparrow has offices in Kochi and Palo Alto. The company will use the fresh funds for product development and build it into a continuous improvement platform, it said in a statement. Since its launch, SurveySparrow has conducted over 20,000 surveys and has over 8,000 customers in 108 countries including companies like DiDi, PaySafe, FedEx, Deloitte Digital, SAP, and Siemens. The startup aims to reach more than 20,000 customers by the end of 2019. The global online survey software market is valued at over USD 4 billion (about Rs 27,600 crore) and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.25 per cent to reach a market size of more than USD 6.9 billion (about Rs 47,600 crore) by the year 2022. "The startup plans to take on its competitors with its unique spin on UI, moving surveys away from antiquated forms to conversations. The company is planning to hire extensively across engineering, product development, marketing, and inside sales in the coming months," the statement said. PTI SR RVKRVK