Survivors urge VP to ensure passage of Anti-Trafficking Bill in RS

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The survivors of human trafficking along with some MPs have sent a petition to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu urging him to ensure the passage of Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 in the Winter session of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill in the Monsoon session of the Parliament in July this year.Rajya Sabha members cutting across party lines including D Raja, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Pradeep Tamta, N Gokulakrishnan supported the petition at a national consultation on Human Trafficking, organized by Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre (JAC) Society. "As part of the consultation, hopeful survivors of human-trafficking hailing from different parts of the country, made an appeal to the MPs of Rajya Sabha to bring justice to millions of victims of human trafficking by ensuring the passage of Anti-Human Trafficking Bill in the Winter Session of the parliament," the society said in a statement. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2016 report, a total of 15,379 victims of human-trafficking were reported in 2016, out of which almost 60 per cent were minors. The report has also estimated that more than one lakh children (1,11,569) have gone missing till 2016, and 55,625 of them remained untraced. Survivors from various survivor collectives and Worker Survivor Support group shared their experiences of human trafficking, ranging from sexual exploitation, bonded labour, forced marriage and other forms of trafficking. The survivors also pointed out the glaring gaps in the existing legislations which has led to more suffering after rescue. "We support and stand in solidarity with the survivors of Human Trafficking. Discussion on the Trafficking of Persons Bill is the need of the hour, I hope its taken up in the winter session of Rajya Sabha," Rajya Sabha MP, D Raja, said. Akhilesh Prasad Singh, MP Rajya Sabha, said, "it's sad to see how for lust of money, people have shamed humanity. This must stop. I think all parties BJP, INC, other parties should discuss this Bill in this winter session and pass it with necessary provisions". The Bill provides for designated Courts for fast-tracking trials and timely repatriation of foreign victims - within a period of one year from taking into cognizance, which is a highly commendable move as there are many cases of trafficking from across neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Sri Lanka, the statement said. Another path-breaking addition to the Bill has been the formation of the National Anti-Trafficking Bureau (NATB), which will coordinate with authorities in international organizations, and facilitate inter-state and trans-border transfer of evidence.