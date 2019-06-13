Surya Nagar councilor writes to GDA against "illegal constructions"

Ghaziabad 13 June (PTI) Councilor of Surya Nagar S K Maheshwari has written to the vice-chairperson of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) against illegal constructions in the area with the alleged connivance of government staff. Talking to the media persons here on Thursday, Maheshwari said his complaint to the GDA's area vice-chairperson, Kanchan Verma, included some documentary evidences as well. Maheshwari, a BJP leader, said illegal constructions are going on in full swing which are against building laws. He said Chief Justice S K Sen and Justice R K Agarwal in 2005 and 2006 had said all commercial activities in residential colonies was illegal. The councilor said stilt floors can only be used for parking not for shops and offices. Maheshwari, in his complaint, said GDA officials are flouting directions in contempt of the high court. He alleged GDA officials were hand in glove with the builders. Pashimanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited has sanctioned commercial electricity connections and Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has slapped commercial house tax on all these illegal constructions, he said. A list of 31 illegal constructions have been given to the GDA vice-chairperson, he said. If these departments do not stop such illegal activities, a Public Interest Litigation will be filed and contempt of court proceedings will be initiated, Maheshwari said. Residents' Welfare Associations of Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park Extension Colonies have also decided to file a PIL in Allahabad High Court to cheque illegal constructions in the area due to which groundwater level has allegedly dipped to 60 feet. PTI CORR INDIND