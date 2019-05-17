Susan Sarandon to star in school shooting drama 'Tunnels'

Cannes, May 17 (PTI) Veteran actor Susan Sarandon is set to star in Tunnels, a drama based on school shooting.According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film directed by John Krokidas will feature Sarandon in the role of Ruby Love, the shooters grandmother. At her job in the local supermarket, she is paired to work with the teenage brother of one of her grandson's victims and develops an inspiring friendship.Victoria Rose has penned the script. Colin Bates and Michael Jefferson are producing the film under their banner Lucidity Entertainment alongside Circle of Confusions Matt Smith and Brad Mendelsohn. PTI SHDSHD