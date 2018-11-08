Susanne Bier tapped by HBO to direct Nicole Kidman's 'The Undoing'

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (PTI) Emmy winner Susanne Bier has been roped in to direct the upcoming HBO limited series "The Undoing" starring Nicole Kidman.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director will helm all episodes of the show, which reunites Kidman and "Big Little Lies" writer David E Kelley.Bier, who won a 2016 Emmy for directing AMC's miniseries "The Night Manager", will also serve as executive producer on the show.The limited series is an adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz book "You Should Have Known"."The Undoing" will focus on Grace Sachs (Kidman), a successful therapist who is about to publish her first book when disaster strikes - someone dies, her husband goes missing, and her perfect life with her son is turned upside down.The project will go on floors in 2019. PTI RDSRDS