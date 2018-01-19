Susanta Roy appointed NTPC director projects

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Susanta Kumar Roy has been appointed as Director (Projects), NTPC, the state-owned company said today.

Roy, whose appointment took into effect from today, was Executive Director (Projects) at the countrys largest electricity producer, NTPC.

A Mechanical Engineering Graduate from REC, Durgapur, Roy joined NTPC in 1981 as Executive Trainee and has more than 36 years of experience in large size coal power stations, the company said in a statement.

He was associated in managing largest station of the country at Vindhyachal. He has worked at Korba, Unchahar, Singrauli, Rihand and Vindhyachal stations.

"Roy during his stint at NTPC has been deputed for overseas managerial, leadership development and technical training programmes to enhance strategic leadership qualities," it added. PTI ANZ SA