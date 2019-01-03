Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Drive' to release on June 28

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer "Drive" will hit the theatres on June 28 this year.The news was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the project through his banner Dharma Productions."On your marks, get set & race. See you in cinemas for a pulsating ride on 28th June, 2019 . #DRIVE," he tweeted.The film, being directed by Tarun Mansukhani, was earlier scheduled to release on September 7 last year but was delayed.Jacqueline also shared the news on micro-blogging site and wrote, "On your marks, get set & race!! See you in cinemas for a pulsating ride on 28th June, 2019. #DRIVE.""Drive" will also feature Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi and Sapna Pabbi. PTI RB RBRB