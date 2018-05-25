Sushant Singh Rajput to promote NITIs Women Entrepreneurship Platform

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Actor-turned entrepreneur Sushant Singh Rajput will promote NITI Aayogs Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), which was launched earlier this year to establish an enabling ecosystem for women across India. Rajput today signed an agreement to promote the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) of the Aayog. The actor will endorse the Women Entrepreneurship Platform and encourage use of Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) application by appearing in various video, print and social media campaigns of NITI Aayog, an official statement said. According to statement, Rajput and his business partner Varun Mathur, through their recently launched company Innsaei Ventures, shall be setting aside a corpus of Rs 20 crore, which shall be invested in start-ups established by women entrepreneurs. NITI Aayogs Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) was launched on March 8, 2018 on the occasion of the International Womens Day. It aims to power a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem through an enabling network of industry collaborations, partnerships, mentors and peer-to-peer connect.PTI BKS CS BKS MR MR