Sushil Modi asks EC to take note of Lalu using social media for politics

Patna, Mar 15 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Friday asked the Election Commission to take note of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad who is being "politically active" through social media. He also asked whether any convicted person should be given the liberty of using smartphones, laptops and modern facilities like video conferencing to render their conviction ineffective. Sushil Modi said the RJD chief is using social media despite being disqualified from contesting elections following his convictions in fodder scam cases. "Lalu Prasad has been disqualified from contesting elections following his convictions in four fodder scam cases. But despite this, if he has been politically active using social media, then the Election Commission should itself take note," Sushil Modi tweeted. Lalu Prasad has been serving sentences in Ranchi jail for more than a year on account of convictions in four fodder scam cases. The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Bihar categorically made it clear on Friday that the Election Commission has not ordered any inquiry into the use of social media by Prasad. "The commission has not ordered any such inquiry," Additional Chief Electoral Office (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said when asked about media reports that the EC ordered a probe into Prasad's use of social media. The RJD chief in a pinned tweet in December 2017 had said, "Dear friends! While in jail, My Twitter handle shall be operated by my office in consultation with family. I shall speak my mind through visitors. The fight to preserve the Constitution and protect the rights of vulnerable groups shall go on."