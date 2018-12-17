Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Danish Foreign Minister

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Monday held wide-ranging talks with her Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen, exploring ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including energy, food processing and shipping.The two sides took stock of the overall ties and deliberated on new areas of cooperation. The talks were held under the framework of Joint Commission Meeting."EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Danish Foreign Minister @anderssamuelsen co-chaired the 2nd session of #JCM. Took stock of the ties & identified cooperation in renewable energy, agriculture, food processing, S & T, shipping, Smart Cities, digitization & culture," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. PTI MPB MPB TIRTIR