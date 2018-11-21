Sushma Swaraj to visit Laos from Nov 22

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will pay a two-day visit to Laos from November 22 where she will co-chair the 9th Meeting of India-Laos Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation with her counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith, a statement said. The two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation covering areas of defence, development partnership, agriculture, trade and investment, education and culture, science and IT, energy and mining, transport and natural resources and environment. Swaraj will also meet Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith. Her other engagements would include an interaction with the representatives of the Indian community in the Southeast Asian country, the statement said. The joint commission meeting and other engagements of the external affairs minister will further enhance the cooperation between the two countries in various areas, the statement added. PTI PR PR SMNSMN