Sushma Swaraj vacates official residence

New Delhi, June 29 (PTI) Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has vacated her official residence located at 8, Safdarjung Lane. "I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers," she tweeted. Swaraj, who has long been BJP's most prominent woman face, did not contest the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 seats. In November last year, she had announced that she would not contest the 2019 general elections. As per the rules, formers MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union cabinet. PTI BUN AAR