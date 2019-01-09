Suspected burglar falls from 9th floor while trying to escape using water pipe

Ghaziabad, Jan 9 (PTI) A suspected burglar died when he fell from the ninth floor of a building when he was trying to escape using a rain water pipe after stealing ornaments and cash from a flat in Indirapuram, police said Wednesday. The incident took place in the Ambaji residential society in Ahinsa Khand on Tuesday night, said SP (city) Shlok Kumar. The watchman of the residential society spotted the man lying on the ground in an unconscious state, Kumar said, adding that he recovered a gold necklace, a gas cutter, a pepper spray and some cash from his possession. A probe into the matter was underway, the SP said. PTI CORR SNESNE