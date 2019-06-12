Suspected drug peddler arrested with over 5 kg opium in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler carrying over five kg of opium was arrested in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a barricade was put up on the Udaipur-Madhya Pradesh highway and vehicles checked, they said. During the search, Dashrath Singh, a resident of Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested after six packets of opium weighing about 5.6 kg were found concealed in the boot of his car, Superintendent of Police (special operations group) Maman Singh said. During preliminary investigation, the accused told police that he had purchased the narcotic substance from Mandsaur and was on his way to deliver the consignment in Sanchor of Jalore district in Rajasthan, the police officer said. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI AGMAZ MAZ SMNSMN