Suspected drug peddler in J-K's Ramban

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested Tuesday after 200 gm cannabis was found in his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.A police party intercepted the accused, Riyaz Ahmed of Chanderkote, while patrolling in the Ramban market area and found the cannabis on him, they said. The accused tried to run on seeing the police team but was caught, officials said.A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in this connection, they added.