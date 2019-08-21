Suspected Maoist killed in exchange of fire with police

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) A suspected Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday, District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said. He said the incident occurred during search operations conducted this morning in a forest area based on a tip-off. "We are suspecting the deceased to be a member belonging to Manuguru Area Committee. However, we cannot confirm the identity of the deceased until the kin confirm," Dutt told PTI. The officer said they recovered a weapon, bullets and Maoist literature from the deceased. PTI GDK BN RTRT