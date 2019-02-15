Suspected member of Naveen Bhati gang arrested: Police

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A suspected member of the Naveen Bhati gang, who was allegedly planning to kill the members of a rival gang, was arrested from Dwarka, police said on Thursday.The accused, identified as Ravi alias Chiru (25), was a resident of Pochanpur, Dwarka, they said, adding that he was wanted in a recent murder case lodged at the Palam village police station and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.On January 16, at around 9 pm, the police were informed about firing in the Sadh Nagar Palam area. After reaching the spot, the police had found that one injured person was shifted to the Bhagat Chandra hospital, a senior officer said.The victim, identified as Animesh, was declared "brought dead" by the doctors at the hospital, he added.The complainant in the case, also an eyewitness, had alleged that one Ravi, along with his friend Happy Sharma, had killed Animesh, the police said.On Tuesday, the police got a tip-off that Ravi was roaming in Dwarka with firearms. A trap was laid near Pochanpur and the accused was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.During interrogation, Ravi said he was a member of the Naveen Bhati gang and had started extortion on his behalf, the officer added.The accused had hatched a plan to eliminate certain members of a rival gang and formed a group with his brother Raju and friends Sahil, Happy Sharma and Sunny to execute the plan, he said, adding that they had short-listed Animesh, Salman and Rajji.On January, 16, they had spotted the three at Sadh Nagar, Palam and fired upon Animesh from point-blank range, the DCP said.While Animesh was killed in the incident, Salman and Rajji had managed to flee and the accused was looking for the duo, he added.One pistol and two live cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said. PTI NIT RC