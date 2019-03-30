scorecardresearch
Suspected militants kill man in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 30 (PTI) Suspected militants Saturday shot dead a civilian in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The alleged terrorists fired upon Arjumand Majid Bhat at main town Baramulla in the north Kashmir district, a police officer said. Bhat was critically injured and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered, the officer said. PTI SSB MIJ RHL

