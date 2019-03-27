scorecardresearch
Suspected militants shot dead civilian in J-K's Shopian

/R Srinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Suspected militants on Wednesday shot dead a civilian in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Militants fired upon Tanveer Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Bemnipora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district, near Kachdoora village in the afternoon, a police official said. He said Dar received critical injuries which led to his instant death. A case has been registered and an investigation started, the official said. PTI SSB AQS

