Suspected robber dies after being thrashed in Narela

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old drug addict died Friday after he was thrashed by two men, who suspected him to be a robber, in outer North Delhi's Narela area, police said.According to a senior police officer, two men had entered a premises in Narela at around 2.30 am. Two labours sleeping there caught one of them and thrashed him.The labourers later called the caretaker of the plot. The other intruder escaped.The caretaker informed police about the incident in the morning.The accused was taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.Police have started investigation and arrested two persons Vinod Kumar, the caretaker, and Rahul (18), the labourer, and apprehended a juvenile (17).According to the medical report, the deceased was a drug addict. There was no wound on his body which would have led to his death, police said.Police officials were trying to identify the deceased. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH