Suspected to be child-lifter, mentally unstable woman beaten by mob

Bijnor (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A mentally unstable woman was beaten up by a group of people in Basantpur village here apparently suspecting her to be a child-lifter, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in the Chandpur area on Wednesday when a resident, identified as Sushila, raised an alarm that a woman had sneaked into her house to lift her one-year-old daughter, they said.A crowd gathered following Sushila's cry for help, caught the intruder and beat her up, the police said.Chandpur police station SHO Love Sirohi said information about the incident was received at 8.30 pm and a police team immediately reached the spot and rescued the woman from the mob.A probe into the incident was underway and some people have been detained in this connection, he said.Locals claimed that the woman was waiting under a tree near the house and went inside to lift the child when she thought the house was empty. PTI CORR ABN IJT