Suspected to be Myanmar nationals, woman, child held in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 24 (PTI) A woman and her four-year-old daughter, suspected to be Myanmar nationals, have been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.Police said they were taken into custody from Thanabhawan town in the district on Friday for questioning.The woman (23) and her child are suspected to be Myanmar nationals and they have been taken into custody for further investigation, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar. PTI CORR SOMSOM