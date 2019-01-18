Suspended Cong MLA meets CM, min says issue 'settled'

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Two days after his suspension from the party, Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira Friday met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here. Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who had arranged the meeting, later claimed that the issue had been "amicably settled" even though, the Punjab unit of the Congress clarified that no decision was taken on revoking Zira's suspension. Earlier, the legislator from Punjab's Zira seat was asked by Amarinder Singh to also meet in-charge of party affairs Asha Kumari and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. Randhawa, accompanied by Zira, told the media: "Whatever was the issue has been clarified and he (Zira) will work the way like he was earlier. He has been asked to work for the party with full vigour"."The matter has been amicably settled," Randhawa added.Asked if Zira's suspension was revoked, the Punjab jails minister said, "We have met them (CM, Congress leaders), it means (his) reinstatement... The party high command is now satisfied with Zira.""I have put my views before the party. Whatever decision the party takes will be acceptable to me," he added.Taking serious note of his public outburst, Punjab Congress had on Wednesday suspended Zira from the primary membership of the party due to indiscipline.The MLA alleged that the ruling Congress regime had failed to take any action against some contractors who were selling illicit liquor in Ferozepur. PTI CHS VSD RHL