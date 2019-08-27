Suspended SP surrenders in corruption case

Kota (Raj), Aug 27 (PTI) The suspended SP, who was posted at the Narcotics Control Bureau in Rajsthan's Chittorgarh, and was absconding for the past four months in a corruption case, surrendered before the Kota additional superintendent of police (ACB) on Tuesday, an official said. Sudhir Yadav was booked along with three others for allegedly promoting institutional corruption, organised crime and causing losses to the exchequer besides exploitation of opium cultivators, surrendered this afternoon, said ASP Chandrasheel Thakur. "Sudhir Yadav walked into my office and surrendered himself," said Thakur, adding that the three other accused, identified as Praveen Singh, Bhanu Pratap and Chagan Jat, had already been arrested. The ASP said Yadav would be produced before a court in Udaipur on Wednesday. Sudhir Yadav was booked in the first week of April under the NDPS Act after a huge quantity of contraband and cash was recovered from his residence during a search operation, ASP Thakur said. Yadav was later granted bail in the case. He had gone absconding since then, the ASP added. PTI CORR RDKRDK