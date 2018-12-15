Suspense on new C'garh CM continues 4 days after poll result

Raipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Four days after the Congress registered a landslide victory in the Hindi heartland of Chhattisgarh, the suspense on who will be the next chief minister of the state continues. According to party sources, four MLAs - Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant -are vying for the post.Congress president Rahul Gandhi held deliberations with the four leaders at his Tughlaq Lane residence in the nationla capital Saturday, they said, adding a legislature party meeting scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Sunday.On December 12, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had met here in the presence of AICC observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC-in-charge for Chhattisgarh, P L Punia. It had passed a resolution authorising Gandhi to take a final call on who would be the next chief minister. Party functionaries said Gandhi had held the first round of meeting with Kharge and Punia on December 13.Speaking on the selection of the new CM, stateCongress general secretary Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said thedecision would be taken after consultation with everyone,including contenders for the post."I want T S Singh Deo to become chief minister and wehave expressed our feelings to Kharge ji. However, we willabide by any decision that the party high command takes,"Samri MLA Chintamani Maharaj told PTI Saturday.The MLA added that over 40 of the 68 newly-electedlegislators wanted Deo as CM.Meanwhile, Congress' Durg district general secretaryKaushal Chandrakar said Baghel should be made CM as he has worked to give a new lease of life to the party while it was out of power since 2003."The credit for the massive victory goes to Baghel andhe should become CM," Chandrakar said.The BJP, however, has questioned the delay in choosinga CM with BJP state general secretary Sachchidanand Upasaneasking how the party intended to run the government when itwas taking so much time to zero in on a chief minister. In the two-phase polls that took place on November 12and November 20, the Congress won 68 seats in the 90-member House and the BJP, in power since 2003, was reduced to 15 seats. PTI TKP BNM SRY