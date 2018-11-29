Suspension of RJD MLCs revoked in Bihar Legislative Council

Patna, Nov 29 (PTI) The suspension of five RJD MLCs, who were found guilty of showing disrespect to the Chair on Wednesday, was revoked on Thursday.Deputy Chairman Haroon Rasheed made the announcement on the floor of the House in keeping with his assurance given to legislators of the RJD and the Congress, who had sat on a dharna the previous day inside the well in protest against the suspension.As the House assembled around noon, senior CPI MLC Kedar Nath Pandey rose and requested the Chair to revoke the suspension underscoring that in a democracy the ruling dispensation and the Opposition complement each other.The Chair, accordingly announced withdrawal of suspension of Radha Charan Seth, Subodh Kumar, Dilip Kumar Rai, Qamar-e-Alam and Syed Khurshid Ahmed and directed that the members be guided to their their seats with due respect.RJD legislators led by Rabri Devi had on Wednesday staged noisy protest in the state's upper house over demand for immediate discussion on the "political misuse" of CBI, following which five of its MLCs were suspended for the remaining two days of the Winter session.Irked by the suspension, RJD MLCs in company of those from its ally in mahagathbandhan, the Congress sat on dharna inside the house under leadership of Rabri Devi,wife of RJD president Lalu Prasad.The RJD has nine MLCs in the 75-member Bihar Legislative Council, while Congress has a strength of three.The ruling JD(U) has 32 members, while its ally BJP has 22 MLCs. The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD had raised the issue of "political misuse" of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) vociferously in the Legislative Assembly too, resulting in the disruption of the House during the day.Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav also joined the MLCs' agitation.The RJD has been alleging that the NDA government at the Centre was "misusing" the CBI against opposition leaders, including Lalu Prasad, who is presently in a Ranchi jail following conviction in fodder scam cases.But, later hearing pleas of RJD and Congress leaders, Council's Deputy Chairman had given the assurance to withdraw suspension of members. After the assurance, the RJD had lifted their dharna.After announcement of revocation of members' suspension, the Council resumed its day's functioning.RJD MLC Ram Chandra Purve and Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra rose from their seats with the request for an urgent discussion on the lynching of an octogenarian in Sitamarhi district last month and setting up of a committee of the House to probe the matter.The Deputy Chairman, however, adjourned the House till 2.30 P.M. PTI ANW NAC SNS DVDV