Suspicious bag found at Delhi airport, security beefed up

(Eds: With latest inputs) New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A suspicious bag was found at the international terminal of the Delhi airport in the early hours of Friday, triggering panic among passengers.The Delhi Police said a call was received around 1 am, following which the bag was found at arrival gate number two of Terminal-3."The bag was removed with the help of CISF and shifted to another place. It has not been opened yet. It seems like there are some electric wire inside it. We have increased the security of the airport premises, " said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport).The incident caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the terminal for sometime, sources at some airlines said.The roads outside the high-security complex were also blocked, they added. PTI PR/DSP NIT SOM