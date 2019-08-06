Sussanne Khan Creates a Majestic Installation at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Drops of Paradise a 30-foot tall crystal marvel! Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Truly a shoppers paradise, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai has been touted as the leading destination for shopping, dining and entertainment in the city. The mall has steadily sustained its endeavour to patronise and curate pioneering initiatives within the arts, pushing the envelope and blurring the line between retail and aesthetics. The massive destination mall continues to dip its creative brush into a palette of changing seasons to produce mesmerising; large-scaled artistic dcor within its massive walls, for the aesthetes viewing pleasure. Using natures various elements and phases as an ongoing theme, the mall has periodically enlisted both renowned and emerging artists from across India and the world, inviting them to interpret the theme using their unique perspectives and expertise. Interpret artThis monsoon, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla enlisted the genius of luxe interior designer Sussanne Khan, whose interpretation of the theme of monsoon led to the conception and designing of a visually dazzling, exclusive diorama titled Drops of Paradise. The installation is a 30-foot-tall mixed-media sculpture featuring majestic crystal-encrusted dragonflies with boldly coloured, geometrically designed wings that produce a diaphanous, stained-glass effect. The exquisite, larger-than-life dragonflies are depicted hovering over elegant lotuses, with soft, fluffy monsoon clouds floating above. The installation in entirety is interpreted as the depiction of the transformational rebirth of the internal as well as external, of the individual soul and of the outer world, of our constant endeavour to better ourselves and attain an infused perfection within the constantly changing, growing universe. View artThe magnificent installation was inaugurated by Sussanne Khan earlier this month, with much fanfare and a prominent audience. Drops of Paradise is currently on display in one of the massive atria of the mall, where it can be viewed, in all its marvellous splendour, throughout the monsoon season. Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Gayatri Ruia, Phoenix Mills Ltd. Director said, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla is known for its distinctive associations in the field of design. The decor is thoughtfully curated, changing seasonally to enhance the visitor's experience. We are delighted to celebrate the spirit of creativity with eminent designers like Susanne recreating the magic of monsoon at the mall. On the installation and association with the mall, Sussanne Khan says, Collaborating with Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla to design this installation has been a great experience for me. The installation concept uses textures, accents, the palettes, shapes and compositions which will make it a spectacular visual treat to transform Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla into destination focus. All in all, a visit to Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla isnt just about shopping anymore; its about a culture-rich artistic experience. So get your fix of shopping with a side of art today! About Phoenix MarketcityTruly a shoppers paradise, Phoenix Marketcity is a leading destination shopping, dining and entertainment in the city. The mall provides its customers the best international brands, offers, contests and a holistic shopping experience. Phoenix Marketcity houses over 600 premium and high street brands sprawled across literally millions of square feet. These include international brands like Forever 21, Zara, H&M, Mango, Splash, Westside, Vero Moda, Bobbi Brown, Sephora, Hamleys, MAC, Brooks Brothers, Mothercare, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, Superdry, Fossil, Swarovski, Adidas and many more. Elegant, thoughtfully placed seating areas have been created throughout the massive 2.1 million square footage of retail space to soak in the tranquil atmosphere. Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World, and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chilis and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events that are regularly hosted. Its accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in. The destination mall is on LBS Marg, not too far from Bandra Kurla Complex. Its a quick drive from the domestic and international airports, and is well connected by the Eastern Freeway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, and by the Mumbai metro. Image: Sussanne Khan launches Drops of Paradise at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla