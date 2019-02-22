Sustainability a Prerogative for Indian Fa�ade and Fenestration Industry - ANAROCK Report

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, February 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Indian faade industry worth INR 15,000 Cr, growing 20% annually; global faade market to reach USD 340 billion by 2024 Fenestration and curtain wall industry pegged at INR 10,000 Cr - 65% share by fenestration, 35% by curtain walls Sustainable, eco-friendly faade products now an industry imperative Sustainable and eco-friendly faade developments focused on energy conservation and reduced dependency on fossil fuels are the new imperative of the rapidly-growing faade and fenestration industry, states ANAROCK's Fenestration Industry Report. The report, in association with World of Fenestration, was released at the World of Fenestration 2019 event in New Delhi today. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701435/ANAROCK_Logo.jpg )Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants, says, "Rapid real estate and infrastructure development in India directly impact the demand for faade and fenestration products, particularly in office spaces. Our cities are going increasingly vertical, and vertical development created heat islands which environmentally unfriendly products exacerbate. Moreover, eco-friendly faade and fenestration products promote officegoers' wellbeing and productivity. The quest for creating iconic office structures plays heavily on faades and fenestration to evoke a modern aesthetic ethos. However, this quest brings with it a real danger of ignoring the environmental prerogatives of sustainable development. This report analyses the best practices followed in countries like UK and UAE and makes a case of India's adoption of these practices."Mihir Thakkar, Head - Fenestration, World of Fenestration, says, "The next leap for high-rise structures and glass faade buildings is definitely sustainable and eco-friendly faades which focus on energy conservation and reduced dependency on fossil fuels. Future-readiness in the face of mounting environmental concerns is the need of the hour. We need newer products and designs, and must invent superior materials - these must be the Indian faade and fenestration industry's priorities in the coming years."Regular PVC was a common plastic used in construction due to its strength and light weight. However, it uses environmentally deleterious plasticisers to enhance its flexibility. uPVC (un-plasticized PVC) is the new environmental standard in fenestration. This environmentally friendly variant currently accounts for only 10% market share, but it is a INR 1,500 Cr business.Developers across leading global cities have accepted the new environmental faade and fenestration prerogatives. In India, wood and steel are rapidly being replaced by uPVC - though not fast enough.The report draws some interesting comparisons. For instance, the UAE has the tallest structures in the world, while the UK has relatively low-rise buildings. However, both countries put great emphasis on corrosion-resistant building facades. Considering the building heights and weather conditions in UAE, specifications are more scoped towards thermal insulation and wind cycles. In UK, uPVC product material is more popular.In India, industry stakeholders now increasingly demand better specifications from the facade and fenestration industry, as well as IS code development and implementation for superior design and execution practices.Click here to download the Fenestration Industry ReportAbout ANAROCK Property Consultants: ANAROCK is the leading real estate agent in India and is exclusively mandated on 99 residential projects across the country having successfully completed 300 exclusive mandates since June 2017. The Firm has diversified interests across the real estate value chain and employs its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. The chairman, Anuj Puri, is a highly-respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader.ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking and Technology, Retail, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Capital Markets, Warehousing and Logistics, Investment Management, Research and Strategic Consulting. ANAROCK's team of over 1800 qualified and experienced real estate professionals operate across all major Indian markets, as well as the Middle East. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 fully-vetted channel partners to ensure global business coverage. Our core assurance of consistent ethical dealings with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.Please visit http://www.anarock.com Source: ANAROCK Property Consultants PWRPWR