Sutton Foster joins Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man'

Los Angeles, Mar 26 (PTI) "Younger" actor Sutton Foster has joined the cast of Hugh Jackman-starrer "The Music Man" revival.According to Deadline, Foster will play Marian Paroo, or, as one of the show's songs puts it, "Marian the Librarian".Jackman took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement."For our next dance ... @sfosternyc is #Marian @MusicManBway," he wrote, alongside a photo with the two-time Tony winner.Foster also released a statement in which she said, "There were bells on a hill but I never heard them ringing. No, I never heard them at all. Till there was Hugh."The role of Marion was played by Barbara Cook in the 1957 original production, and by Shirley Jones in the 1962 film version.The 2020 revival of the Meredith Wilson musical was announced a fortnight ago. Jerry Zaks is attached to direct, with Warren Carlyle choreographing. The show marks Jackman's return to Broadway in 16 years; his last one being "The Boy From Oz" which earned him a Best Actor Tony.The "Logan" star will play conman Harold Hill, a role made famous on screen and stage by late actor Robert Preston. The show follows Hill's latest scheme, one that finds him posing as the head of boys' marching band called 76 Trombones.Scott Rudin of "The Truman Show" and "Revolutionary Road" fame will produce the revival.