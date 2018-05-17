Suven gets product patents by Australia, Singapore

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Suven Life Sciences today said it has been granted two product patents by Australia and one by Singapore corresponding to a new chemical entity (NCE) for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

These patents are valid till 2034, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimers disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntingtons disease, Parkinsons and schizophrenia, it added.

Suven Life Sciences shares were trading 1.46 per cent down at Rs 188.90 on BSE.