Suven Life gets product patents from Australia, Hong Kong

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Suven Life Sciences Tuesday said it has been granted a product patent each by Australia and Hong Kong for a new chemical entity (NCE) for the treatment of disorders associated with neuro-degenerative diseases. These patents are valid till 2036 and 2033 respectively, the company said in a BSE filing. "We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the Central nervous system (CNS) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said. The compounds are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neuro-degenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added. Suven Life Sciences shares were trading 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 252.75 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRR