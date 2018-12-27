Suven Life gets product patents from Brazil, Eurasia

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Suven Life Sciences Thursday said it has been granted a product patent by Brazil and Eurasia each for a new chemical entity (NCE) used in treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. These patents are valid through 2023 and 2034, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing. "We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said. The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added. Shares of Suven Life Sciences were trading 2.41 per cent up at Rs 227.20 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS