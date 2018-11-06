Suven Life gets product patents from Israel, Japan

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Suven Life Sciences Tuesday said it has been granted a product patent each by Israel and Japan, for a new chemical entity (NCE) that is used in the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. These patents are valid through 2036 and 2034 respectively, the company said in a BSE filing. "We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the Central nervous system (CNS) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said. The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added. Shares of Suven Life Sciences were trading 0.56 per cent up at Rs 242.10 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRR