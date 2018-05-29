Suven Life gets product patents from New Zealand, USA

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Suven Life Sciences today said it has been granted a product patent by New Zealand and USA each corresponding to a new chemical entity (NCE) for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

These patents are valid through 2034, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimers disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntingtons disease, Parkinsons and schizophrenia and and sleep disorders such as Narcolepsy, it added.

